Calling all fiber aficionados. Join the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s Fiber Maker’s Circle on Sunday, Jan. 7, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Bring a current project or use supplies from the museum. Led by experienced fiber artists, the workshop teaches new techniques and is open to all ages and skill levels. Admission is free. 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org/event/fiber-makers-circle-29.