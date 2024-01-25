LACMA art talk

Explore the nuances of one of the world’s most enduring and inspiring artistic materials in “Sculpting Dreams: How Stone Shapes the Imagination” on Monday, Jan. 29, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Artist Analia Saban and architect Claus Benjamin Freyinger will join LACMA curator Rosie Mills for a conversation on their experiences working with the material, in conjunction with the exhibit “Eternal Medium: Seeing the World in Stone.” Admission is free but reservations are required. BCAM, Level 1, 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org.