LA Phil organ recital

German virtuoso Christian Schmitt returns to the Walt Disney Concert Hall stage for an organ recital on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 7:30 p.m. Schmitt will breathe life into the 6,134-pipe organ, designed by architect Frank Gehry and organ designer and builder Manuel J. Rosales. A free “Upbeat Live” session with Christoph Bull starts at 6:30 p.m. in BP Hall offering a guide through the evening’s music. Tickets start at $20. 111 S. Grand Ave. laphil.com.