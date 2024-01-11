LA Phil ‘Mahler 6 with Dudamel’

The LA Phil presents “Mahler 6 with Dudamel” on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 8 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 12, at 11 a.m. in the Walt Disney Concert Hall. The “Tragic” Symphony thrusts the audience into the composer’s inner world. Mahler specialist Gustavo Dudamel, the LA Phil’s artistic and music director, has been celebrated for expertly shaping the soaring emotional peaks and valleys that run throughout the work. Percussion in many ways frames the emotional extremes Mahler sought to capture, first with cowbells evoking a nostalgic image of country life and later with the famous hammer blows. Tickets start at $125. 111 S. Grand Ave. laphil.com.