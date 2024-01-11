Japan Foundation hosts Kabuki play

In “Cinema Kabuki: Yugen(幽玄),” world acclaimed Kabuki actor, Tamasaburo Bando has sublimated the traditional Japanese performing arts of Noh and Kabuki into a new dimension of art by fusing them with Kodo’s soul-stirring taiko. In addition to starring in and directing the play, Tamasaburo also edited and supervised the video, creating the ultimate worldview. A special video that can only be seen in this production will be included.

Yugen depicts the beauty and ethereal world of Japan incorporating themes from iconic works such as “Hagoromo” (The Feather Mantle), “Dojoji” (Dojoji Temple), and “Shakkyo” (The Stone Bridge).

Doors open at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 13. Admission is free, and registration is preferred. To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/cinema-kabuki-screening-yugen-tickets-778814965527?aff=oddtdtcreator. The JACCC Aratani Theatre is located at 244 S. San Pedro St.