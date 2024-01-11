Jacaranda showcases the music of Schoenberg

Jacaranda Music wraps its farewell season with three landmark concerts and two special events celebrating the sesquicentennial of the birth of Arnold Schoenberg (1874-1951), considered one of the most influential and groundbreaking composers of the 20th century.

Schoenberg staunchly embraced all artists in an era of racism, antisemitism and red-baiting, and was genuinely connected to the Hollywood community. The musical programming is dedicated to Schoenberg’s evolution as a composer, his musical inspirations and those he has influenced.

On Jan. 14, at 4 p.m., Jacaranda Music presents “Transatlantic” featuring Lyris Quartet and friends with pianists Gloria Cheng, Scott Dunn and Mikhail Korzhev, and reciter Luc Kleiner. The program features the music of Schoenberg, Schubert, Gershwin, Krenek and Zeisl.

On Feb. 24, 4 p.m., “Fierce Beauty: Part I” showcases pianist Steven Vanhauwaert and the Chicago-based Ethnic Heritage Ensemble with special guest saxophonist David Murray on John Coltrane’s iconic “A Love Supreme” conducted by Kahil El-Zabar. The program also includes Vanhauwaert performing the music of Schoenberg, Boulez and Ornstein.

“Fierce Beauty: Part II,” which caps Jacaranda’s two decades of groundbreaking curation, will be held on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. It includes the Jacaranda Chamber Orchestra performing Schoenberg’s Chamber Symphony No. 1 conducted by Mark Alan Hilt, and Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 10, Adagio, conducted by Scott Dunn, as well as chamber music by Richard Strauss, Leonard Rosenman and J.S. Bach.

The concerts will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Santa Monica, 1220 Second St. Tickets are $45; $20 for students.

Additionally, two special events provide a personal look into some of the key factors that helped shape Schoenberg, including a screening of two documentary films about the composer, will be held on Jan. 13, at 8 p.m. in UCLA’s Schoenberg Hall, 445 Charles E. Young Drive East, on the UCLA campus. Admission is free.

A conversation with Larry Schoenberg, son of the composer, and classical music author Harvey Sachs will be held on Feb. 8, at 7:30 p.m. at Villa Aurora, 520 Paseo Miramar, Pacific Palisades. Admission is $50.

Jacaranda is led by artistic director/co-founder Patrick Scott. For tickets and information, visit jacarandamusic.org.