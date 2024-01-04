Italian cinema

Join American Cinematheque for “The Psychic” (1977) on Monday, Jan. 8, at 10 p.m. at the Los Feliz Theatre. The screening is part of the Cinematic Void series focusing on oddball gems from all genres. In Lucio Fulci’s “The Psychic,” a young woman is tormented by violent visions of murder from the past, or are they premonitions of what’s yet to come? As she begins to investigate, she uncovers a shocking secret that could make her the killer’s next target. Jennifer O’Neill and Gabriele Ferzetti star in the masterpiece by the legendary Italian filmmaker Fulci and screenwriters Roberto Gianviti and Dardano Sacchetti. General admission is $13. 1822 N. Vermont Ave. americancinematheque.com.