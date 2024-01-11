Holocaust talk

Holocaust Museum Los Angeles is holding a Sunday Survivor Talk with Joseph Samuels on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 3 p.m. Samuels was born in Baghdad, Iraq, in 1930 and survived the Farhud massacre in 1941. He will discuss his life and experiences. The museum’s Sunday Survivor Talks are sponsored by Dr. Arny Gilberg and family. RSVP is not required but space is limited. 100 The Grove Drive. holocaustmuseumla.org.