Hollywood craftsmen receive honors

The American Cinematheque will host the 3rd annual Tribute to the Crafts on Friday, Jan. 19, at the newly renovated Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

Tribute to The Crafts honors those who are at the very heart of filmmaking and have exhibited extraordinary work behind the camera, over the past year. The evening will celebrate individuals in 15 categories covering all aspects of filmmaking and will showcase clips from each of their respective films.

Academy Award-winning sound mixer Kevin O’Connell (“Hacksaw Ridge”) will also receive the Career Achievement Award for his extraordinary career spanning 270 film credits over 30 years. This year alone, O’Connell worked on projects including “Oppenheimer,” “Barbie,” “Gran Turismo,” “Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret.” and “Cocaine Bear.”

The event will be co-hosted by producers and American Cinematheque board members Franklin Leonard (founder and CEO, The Black List) and Paula Wagner (“Marshall,” “Mission Impossible 1, 2, 3,” “The Last Samurai,” “Vanilla Sky”).

For information, visit americancinematheque.com/now-showing/tribute-to-the-crafts. The Egyptian Theatre is located at 6712 Hollywood Blvd.