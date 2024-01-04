Hammer Museum book reading

The Hammer Museum is hosting a reading by Justin Torres on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 7:30 p.m. Torres’s latest book “Blackouts” received the 2023 National Book Award for fiction. Filled with tales-within-tales, redacted pages, illustrations and photographs, Torres explores the devastating history of the 1941 report “Sex Variants: A Study of Homosexual Patterns,” exposing stories that had previously been erased. The reading will be followed by discussion with the author and UCLA professor Mona Simpson. Admission is free. 10899 Wilshire Blvd. hammer.ucla.edu.