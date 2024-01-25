GRAMMY Museum Announce 2024 GRAMMY Week schedule

The GRAMMY Museum announced their programming schedule for GRAMMY Week 2024 featuring events on Jan. 27, 29 and 30 and Feb. 2. All GRAMMY In The Schools Fest education programs are free for students with registration. For those unable to attend the educational programs in-person, the events can be livestreamed.

On Saturday Jan. 27 there will be the GRAMMY Museum Student Showcase. The Showcase is meant to offer high school students an opportunity to showcase their musical prowess on stage at the Museum. High school musical acts from around Los Angeles and Southern California will perform a variety of genres, including solo performers, bands and groups, at the Museum’s award-winning Clive Davis Theater. Before the showcase, students will participate in panel discussions focusing on careers in music, content creation and stage presence. They will also receive real time feedback from industry professionals. The Showcase Finale will be free, open to the public and livestreamed to a wider audience to allow students to better promote their music. The event is from 6-7:30 p.m.

On Monday Jan. 29, they will host three events throughout the day. From 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Backstage Pass, featuring Coco Jones, will give students a firsthand look at what it takes to get a job in the music industry. The Backstage Pass program is a career exploration program. The event will consist of a question-and-answer session with five-time GRAMMY-nominated R&B artist, Jones. From 1-2 p.m., the 1500 Sound Academy, an innovative music education institution that aims to produce passionate sound creators through mentorship and professional development will host a Masterclass session with GRAMMY Award winner James Fauntleroy. At the event, titled Turning A Listener Into A Supporter, Fauntleroy will discuss what drives someone to transition from enjoying an artist’s music in passing into becoming a loyal fan who purchases merchandise and attends concerts. From 6:30-9 p.m., an exclusive event honoring the opening of The Ray Charles Terrace at the GRAMMY Museum will feature a ribbon cutting hosted by GRAMMY-winning producer Jimmy Jam. Music will be curated by DJ Khalil with special guest performances by GRAMMY-nominated singers Aloe Blacc and Jac Ross. This event is invite only.

On Tuesday Jan. 30, Live Out L!ve will host an insightful panel with successful industry professionals who have made their name in the niche of the live music scene. Creating Your Space In Live Music will focus on leveraging opportunities across diverse markets and establishing thriving businesses. Key points such as market understanding, timing and effective management strategies will be discussed. The panel will feature Eboni Gentry of Gentry Touring, Loren Medina of Guerrera Marketing and PR and Antonio Dowe of The RnB Block Party. The panel will be moderated by Candace Newman, CEO & founder of Live Out L!ve and will take place between 11 a.m.-12 p.m. From 1-2 p.m., an event to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Def Jam Recordings. Def Jam at 40: The Evolution of Hip-Hop’s Greatest Label will consist of an exclusive interview with Tunji Balogun, Chuck D and Benny the Butcher and will be moderated by author, host, editor and producer Elliott Wilson. The event will be followed by a Q&A session with the audience. From 7:30-9:30 p.m., GRAMMY Award-winning artist and current nominee Madison Cunningham will host an intimate conversation and special performance to celebrate her 2024 nomination for Best American Roots Performance.

On Friday Feb. 2, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., the GRAMMY Museum is opening its doors for free thanks to the generous support of Roland. Admission to the Museum will be free for all ages and will feature two special beat-making workshops hosted by Roland and award-winning lo-fi artist Sarah the Illstrumentalist at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Learn the history of the legendary Roland TR-808 drum machine and its impact on countless GRAMMY-winning songs. Come create 808 beats with Roland Zenbeats, SP Samplers, and software instruments in Roland Cloud. With an exclusive preview of “Somewhere in Detroit,” Roland’s soon to be released short film on Submerge, Underground Resistance and the soul behind techno’s most creative community will also be shown during the day.

The GRAMMY In The Schools Fest is a festival celebrating music and music education during GRAMMY Week leading up to the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards. The Roland Corporation’s innovative electronic musical instruments and multimedia products have been inspiring artists and creators around the world for over 50 years. The GRAMMY Museum is currently celebrating its 15th anniversary as a nonprofit organization dedicated to exploring music from yesterday and today to inspire the music of the future through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives and public programming.

The GRAMMY Museum is located at 800 W. Olympic Blvd. For information, visit grammymuseumorg.