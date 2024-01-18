January 18, 2024

GLAAD celebrates special Emmy Award

(photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Emmy Award-winning actress Niecy Nash and GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis speak at a GLAAD celebrating its Governors Award from the Television Academy on Jan. 10 in Bel Air. The organization was honored with the prestigious award on the Jan. 15 Emmy Awards telecast. Nash Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her work in “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”





Previous Post
WeHo 'Shpeherds' screenings for Holocaust Day of Remembrance
Next Post
Emmys' 75th strikes nostalgic note




You might also like




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize