GLAAD celebrates special Emmy Award

Emmy Award-winning actress Niecy Nash and GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis speak at a GLAAD celebrating its Governors Award from the Television Academy on Jan. 10 in Bel Air. The organization was honored with the prestigious award on the Jan. 15 Emmy Awards telecast. Nash Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her work in “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”