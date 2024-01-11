Francine Jamison-Tanchuck honored by costume guild

The Costume Designers Guild has announced that Francine Jamison-Tanchuck will be honored with the Career Achievement Award at the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards.

The award recognizes an individual whose career in costume design has left an indelible mark on film and television.

“Try not to allow someone’s negative thoughts or comments keep you from moving forward creatively. You can be nervous, but don’t be afraid to risk taking the first steps even if you can’t completely see the staircase,” Jamison-Tanchuck said.

Last week, the Costume Designers Guild revealed the official nominees in nine categories for the 26th CDGA and the winners will be announced live at the ceremony on Feb. 21 at NeueHouse Hollywood, located at 6121 Sunset Blvd. The 26th CDGA host, presenters, sponsors and additional honorees will be announced in the coming weeks. For information, visit costumediesignersguild.com.