Explore the Arctic with BroadStage and National Geographic Live

Tickets are on sale for National Geographic Live’s “Life on Thin Ice” with National Geographic photographer Kiliii Yüyan on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 7:30 p.m. at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage.

In the Arctic north, sea ice is vital for transportation, food and living, and while the temperatures seem inhumane, the Arctic is teeming with life. Indigenous tribes from more than 40 different ethnic groups call the frigid land home, along with polar bears, musk ox, whales and caribou. Through beautiful images and awe-inspiring moments, National Geographic Live takes audiences on a journey to the north with Yüyan, its first Indigenous speaker, to understand the native peoples and their relationship to the land and its animals.

Yüyan is an award-winning photographer and 2023 recipient of National Geographic’s Eliza Scidmore Award for Outstanding Storytelling. He has a unique talent for showcasing stories of the Arctic and the human communities connected to the land.

Tickets start at $55. The Eli & Edythe Broad Stage is located at 1310 11th St. in Santa Monica. For tickets and information, call (310)434-3200, or visit broadstage.org.