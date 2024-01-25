Exciting programming lights up NHMLAC for winter/spring

The Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County has announced its slate of winter and spring programming for the Natural History Museum in Exposition Park and La Brea Tar Pits in Hancock Park. This mix of family-friendly and adult programming and events features a wide range of exhibitions, hands-on activities, talks and performances both in-person and online. In addition, NHMLAC community scientists will spearhead a number of research initiatives and expeditions open to the public that will highlight the museums’ ongoing impact and discoveries and allow Angelenos to get involved.

Among the highlights are the exhibit “100 Carats: Icons of the Gem World,” on view through April 21, the free “Sacrifice Zone: Los Angeles” on Jan. 26 and 28 and the ongoing web series “ChocoLAte: From Beans to Bliss.”

The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles is located at 900 Exposition Blvd. La Brea Tar Pits is located at 5801 Wilshire Blvd. For a full list of events visit nhm.org and tarpits.org.