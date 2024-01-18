Emmys’ 75th strikes nostalgic note

The Television Academy celebrated the historic 75th Emmy Awards on Jan. 15, recognizing excellence in television programming and individual achievement for the 2022-23 television season.

Hosted by Anthony Anderson on the FOX Television Network, 27 awards were presented on the telecast, broadcast from L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles. Among the presenters was Christina Applegate, making a rare public appearance after her diagnosis with Multiple Sclerosis. Reunions of television iconic casts were sprinkled throughout the evening, including “Cheers,” “Martin,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “All in the Family” and “Two and a Half Men,” among other series.

Charlie Puth and The War and Treaty performed “See You Again”/“I’ll Be There For You” in an emotional “In Memoriam” segment that ended with actor Matthew Perry.

“Succession,” “Beef” and “The Bear” were big winners for the night.

For a complete list of winners, visit emmys.com. The ceremony is available to stream on Hulu.