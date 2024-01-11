El Capitan gets some ‘Soul’

Experience Disney and Pixar’s “Soul” on the big screen at the El Capitan Theatre. Tickets for this special one-week theatrical engagement are on sale now.

Daily showtimes for “Soul” Jan. 12-18 are 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dates and showtimes are subject to change.

Tickets are on sale now at elcapitantickets.com and fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets for showtimes are $12 for guests of all ages.

The El Capitan Theatre is located at 6838 Hollywood Blvd.