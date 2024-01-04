Democrats For Israel Los Angeles backs Demeter

Democrats for Israel Los Angeles has given its highest endorsement, a recommendation of “strong support,” to Dr. Myra Demeter, who is running for Beverly Hills City Council in the March 5 election.

The organization backs elected officials and candidates who have demonstrated support for Israel, and who speak out consistently against antisemitism and hate of all types.

“I’m grateful to Democrats for Israel for strongly supporting our campaign and for its efforts to educate communities about the importance of countering antisemitism,” Demeter said. “Here is what this means for Beverly Hills: deploying law enforcement resources to stop antisemitism and keep our synagogues and cultural institutions safe, exploring further sister-city partnerships with Herzilya and continuing the work of the current council to strengthen the U.S.-Israel relationship.”

Founded in 1990 to serve as a bridge between the Democratic Party and the Jewish and pro-Israel community, Democrats for Israel Los Angeles fights antisemitism and supports Israel. Democrats for Israel Los Angeles organizes educational and cultural events aimed at teaching a new generation of activists about the evils of antisemitism, and about current developments in Israel. Democrats for Israel Los Angeles spreads the word about the rich, multi-ethnic history of the world’s only Jewish country.

“My family and friends in Beverly Hills have personally felt the steep rise in crime and antisemitism. We need leaders like Myra who are committed to ensuring the safety of every family, school, and house of worship,” said Sam Yebri, who was recently honored by Democrats For Israel Los Angeles for his advocacy.

For information, visit myrademeter.com.