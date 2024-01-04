Rogue Machine presents a limited run of “David Dean Bottrell: The Death of Me Yet” from Wednesday, Jan. 10, through Sunday, Jan. 14, at the Matrix Theatre. Bottrell (“Frasier,” “Modern Family”) returns to Rogue Machine with his recent off-Broadway solo show. He examines the topic of mortality with a refreshing blend of humor and warmth through anecdotes about potluck funerals, encounters with chatty EMS personnel and an exploration of unconventional burial options. Showtimes are at 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday; 3 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $45. 7657 Melrose Ave. roguemachinetheatre.org.