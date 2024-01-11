Culinary history

The Culinary Historians of Southern California presents “Muslim Wine? Really?,” a free in-person lecture with Charles Perry on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 10:30 a.m. at the Los Angeles Central Library. Many people think Muslims are forbidden to drink alcohol, but in fact, Muslim law considers wine “disapproved” but not “forbidden.” Perry is a scholar specializing in the cuisine of the Muslim world. He worked for 18 years as a staff writer for the Food Section of the Los Angeles Times and is president and co-founder of the Culinary Historians of Southern California. 630 W. Fifth St. Reservations are requested at eventbrite.com/e/charles-perry-muslim-wine-really-tickets-769295352107?.