Craft Contemporary is holding “Shaping the Idea of Falling Into Language,” a gallery conversation on Sunday, Jan. 28, from noon-1:30 p.m. The event is being held in conjunction with the exhibit “ART IRAN: Falling into Language.” Join the museum for a discussion on the voices involved in creating the exhibit, and learn from the artists, curators and writers about poignant themes, topics and works. Admission is free. 5814 Wilshire Blvd. craftcontemporary.org.