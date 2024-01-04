Corman plans campaign kickoff in Beverly Hills

Longtime Beverly Hills city commissioner and attorney Craig Corman is holding his official campaign kickoff event on Sunday, Jan. 7, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at 633 N. Alta Drive.

The event will feature remarks by Corman, former Mayor Willie Brien, and Bruce Meyer, the campaign’s honorary chair, as well as other supporters.

Corman has served on the Beverly Hills Cultural Heritage Commission since 2019, and is a past chair and member of the Beverly Hills Planning Commission, where he was re-appointed an unprecedented three times. Corman said he is running for City Council because he has the unique experience, integrity and knowledge to find balanced solutions to issues for the benefit of the entire community.

“I decided to run for Beverly Hills City Council because the city is facing unprecedented challenges that need to be effectively managed if we’re going to maintain the quality of life we’ve all come to expect. I’ve lived in Beverly Hills nearly all my life, so I understand the history of the city and how it has changed and developed over time, and I know how to get things done,” Corman said.

Corman attended Hawthorne Elementary School and Beverly Hills High School, graduating in 1977. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University in 1981, and his juris doctor degree from the University of Michigan in 1984. His parents, Nan and Gene Corman, were community fixtures for decades, having both graduated from Beverly Hills High School in the 1940s. Craig’s father and uncle, Roger Corman’s platform is focused on enhancing public safety, planning for the future and improving government efficiency. He said he looks forward to sharing his plans for the city and answering questions at his campaign kickoff on Jan. 7. For information and to RSVP, visit craigcorman.com/rsvp.