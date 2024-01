Book Soup welcomes Charlotte Schiff-Booker in conversation with Jane Velez-Mitchell on her book “Get Outta My Way: A Storied Life” on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. Schiff-Booker has created her own feminist road map, chronicling a life filled with joy and disappointment, social activism and a trailblazing career in the television industry. 8818 Sunset Blvd. (310)659-3110, booksoup.com/event/charlotte-schiff-booker.