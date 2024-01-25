Brahms and Bruckner

Classical music lovers won’t want to miss the LA Phil’s presentation of “Brahms & Bruckner with Dudamel” featuring Anne-Sophie Mutter and Pablo Ferrández on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 26 and 27, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m. Nicknamed “the saucy maid” by its composer, Anton Bruckner’s First Symphony was inspired by Wagner and Beethoven. LA Phil Artistic and Music Director Gustavo Dudamel leads the LA Phil in a journey through Bruckner’s compelling extremes, from bittersweet melodies to an explosive and fiery finale. Violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter recorded one of the definitive versions of Brahms’ Double Concerto 40 years ago, and was inspired to release a new recording of it in 2022 with her protégé and collaborator, cellist Pablo Ferrández. Tickets start at $79. 111 S. Grand Ave. laphil.com.