‘Blue Paper’ drawings shine at Getty

The J. Paul Getty Museum is presenting “Drawing on Blue: European Drawings on Blue Paper, 1400s–1700s,” an exhibition that dives into the history of blue paper, from its earliest use in Renaissance Italy to Enlightenment France and beyond. On view at the Getty Center from Jan. 30-April 28, the exhibition features nearly 40 drawings, mostly from the museum’s collection.

The exhibition begins by tracing the origins of blue paper in northeastern Italy. Made from discarded blue rags that were pulped and formed into sheets on a mold, blue paper was first manufactured in Bologna and its earliest systematic use by artists was by painters in the Veneto region. One of the early adopters, Bartolomeo Montagna, is represented in the exhibition with The Risen Christ, a meticulously rendered study in which the artist utilized blue paper as a middle tone.

Within the span of two centuries, the production and use of blue paper quickly spread and specialized mills were established at various locations across Europe, including Spain, the Dutch Republic and England. Due to its versatility, blue paper allowed artists to achieve nuanced chiaroscuro effects, enhance certain hues and mimic atmospheric phenomena.

“The use of blue paper to change the visual ‘mood’ of a work of art was one of the most innovative inventions of Renaissance artists. Its distinctive aesthetic qualities have earned it a special place in the history of European draftsmanship and attracted the interest of connoisseurs and collectors through the centuries,” said Timothy Potts, Maria Hummer-Tuttle and Robert Tuttle Director of the J. Paul Getty Museum. “We’re excited to present a selection of exceptional drawings on blue paper from our collection that will, I am sure, surprise and delight our visitors, especially the artistic among them.”

The Getty Center is open Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Getty Center is open until 8 p.m. on Saturdays, year-round. Admission to the Getty Center is always free, but a reservation is required for admission. Make reservations getty.edu/visit or at (310)440-7300. Parking is $20, $15 after 3 p.m. and $10 after 6 p.m. The Getty Center is at 1200 Getty Center Drive.