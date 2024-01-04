January 4, 2024

Beverly Hills Chamber

Join the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce for its January Get to Know You Chamber event on Tuesday, Jan. 9, from 8:15-9:30 a.m. The chamber welcomes new, current and future members at the monthly event with networking and refreshments. Learn about member benefits to help achieve success. 9400 S. Santa Monica Blvd., Second Floor. beverlyhillschamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/27423.





