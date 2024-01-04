Beverly Hills book club

Friends of the Beverly Hills Public Library is holding its New Year’s Book Club social event Wednesday, Jan. 10, starting at 9:45 a.m. at the library. Enjoy home-baked goodies, coffee and the company of fellow book lovers. The club’s monthly book is “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese. A book discussion starts at 10:15 a.m. and will be facilitated by Judith Palarz. Additional book club meetings will be held on Feb. 14 and March 13. Attendance is free for Friends of the Library members; $5 for non-members. 444 N. Rexford Drive. (310)288-2209, [email protected].