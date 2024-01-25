Belmont Village recognizes Holocaust Remembrance Day

Belmont Village will observe International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday, Jan. 26, at 2 p.m. at Belmont Village Senior Living Westwood, 10475 Wilshire Blvd.

Paul Kester, a 97-year-old Holocaust survivor residing at Belmont Village Senior Living Westwood, has orchestrated a poignant presentation to translate letters originally written in German that his family sent him after he fled as a child to Sweden.

During the ceremony, Kester will read the personal letters that his family members, who later passed away in the concentration camps at Auschwitz, wrote him as a 13-year-old boy in 1939, on his way to Sweden via the Kindertransport. Kester lived and studied for 10 years in Sweden before moving to Los Angeles.

For information, visit belmontvillage.com/locations/westwood-los-angeles-california.