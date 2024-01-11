Art of Sam Gilliam

David Kordansky Gallery is displaying “Sam Gilliam: The Last Five Years,” an exhibit running from Saturday, Jan. 13, through Sunday, March 3. The two-part exhibition features paintings created by Gilliam from 2018-22. David Kordansky Gallery’s presentation features works from Gilliam’s Drape series, as well as a selection of watercolors and tondos, a format that he explored in depth in the final chapter of his career. The exhibition is comprised of many artworks that have never been publicly exhibited. An opening reception will be held on Jan. 12, from 6-8 p.m. 5130 W. Edgewood Place. (323)935-3030, davidkordanskygallery.com.