Pianist Althea Waites will perform “Momentum: Time and Space” on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 8 p.m. at CAP UCLA’s Nimoy Theater in Westwood. The PianoSphere’s concert features world premieres of two works by composer Margaret Bonds, known for her arrangements of African American spirituals and frequent collaborations with poet Langston Hughes. The pieces, titled “Flamenco” and “Fugal Dance,” were recently discovered by Bonds’ family members, who offered them to Waites for her recently released recording “Reflections of Time.” The concert will also include music by other African American composers including Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Tanya Leon, as well as music by composer Frederic Rzewski, who was often inspired by social justice movements, and Jeremy Siskind, an L.A. based composer known for incorporating jazz elements in his compositions. General admission is $25. 1262 Westwood Blvd. pianospheres.org.