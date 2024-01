Beyond The Streets and Control Gallery in Hollywood has extended “Exhibition 009: Under Pressure” from Thursday, Jan. 11, through Saturday, Jan. 27. The exhibit is a group exploration of contemporary airbrush works curated by Mister Cartoon, a master of airbrush in a multitude of applications. A discussion between Juxtapoz editor Evan Pricco and the artists will be held on Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m. 434 N. La Brea Ave. beyondthestreets.com, control.gallery.