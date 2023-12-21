Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival presents the latest event in its series of Wine Down Wednesday gatherings on Wednesday, Dec. 27, at 7 p.m., via Zoom. The event brings supporters together to celebrate the holidays, and serves as a fundraiser for the festival. It also celebrates the festival’s 30th anniversary and will include games, prizes and a holiday toast. Actor J.C. Cadena, associate producer for the Robey Theatre Company, and actor, producer and writer Jahna Houston will host the event. Registration required by Dec. 22. RSVP by visiting lawtf.org.