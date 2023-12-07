Wilshire Rotary brings snow to Larchmont Boulevard

The Wilshire Rotary Club of Los Angeles will transform a parking lot on Larchmont Boulevard into a winter wonderland on Sunday, Dec. 10, from noon-5 p.m. during its inaugural Snow Day.

Twenty-five tons of snow will fill the lot at the Page Academy, courtesy of Wilshire Rotary and North Hollywood Ice, for sledding, snowman making and snow play. Enjoy hot apple cider, baked goods and beverages, and Christmas music by the Salvation Army Band. The Snow Day will be located across the street from Wilshire Rotary’s Christmas tree lot at 565 N. Larchmont Blvd.

Wilshire Rotary member Wendy Clifford said the event grew from the club’s Give a Gift to Santa program. Snow Day is a benefit for the Salvation Army Red Shield program and the Boys and Girls Club of Hollywood. Wilshire Rotary is seeking donations of toys, which will be given to the organizations and distributed to children who may not otherwise receive Christmas gifts.

“For years I had wanted to do a Snow Day, and this year’s Wilshire Rotary president, Janice Prior, said, ‘Let’s do it.’ I am hoping to get a mountain of gifts to give to charity, and that the community has a lot of fun,” Clifford said. “I’m hoping 1,000 people show up. It’s open to the public, all that’s required is that you bring a gift.”

For information, visit wilshirerotary.org.