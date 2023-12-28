Wells plans Jan. 7 campaign event in Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills City Council candidate Mary Wells has announced her official campaign kickoff to be held on Sunday, Jan. 7, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 719 N. Rexford Drive. The event is hosted by Marcia Caden, Moe Goldberg and committee co-chairs Lisa and Andy Licht.

Wells, a sitting BHUSD School Board member who is the only currently elected official running for City Council, said she represents the Beverly Hills community, is engaged in city governance and will hit the ground running. Wells’ term on the BHUSD Board ends in 2024.

“Having served with Mary on the school board, I can say without reservation that she has my full backing for City Council. Her impact on our schools has been monumental – spearheading the passage of consensus-driven and fiscally responsible policies and ultimately saving our district millions and millions of dollars,” said Rachelle Marcus, honorary campaign co-chair, current BHUSD Board member and longtime Beverly Hills resident. “As president of the Board, she led the transformation of the security program at all the schools and put construction back on schedule. Mary has the skills and ideas that will make a difference. I wholeheartedly support her to be our next Beverly Hills council member.”

Wells is a longtime resident with generational roots in Beverly Hills. Wells and her husband John Hanover have raised three children in the city. She earned a business degree from USC and completed the Masters in Governance program with the California School Boards Association. Wells has been endorsed by the Beverly Hills Firefighters’ Association.

“We live in a time that calls for experienced leadership with fresh ideas,” Wells said. “I will continue to represent all residents and my consensus-building solutions will make our community safer, strengthen our finances and embrace the values and traditions of our beloved community.”

for information, visit marywells4bh.com/events.