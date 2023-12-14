Wells hosts first campaign social

Beverly Hills City Council candidate Mary Wells held her first campaign social event on Dec. 4 at the Beverly Bar and Restaurant.

The event attracted a diverse group of attendees. Among the distinguished guests were Beverly Hills School Board Member Rachelle Marcus, former Beverly Hills mayors Barry Brucker and Les Bronte, Lisa and Andy Licht, former chair of the Planning Commission, Fred Farahmand, BHUSD Board member Judy Manouchehri and former Beverly Hills treasurer Eliot Finkle. J.R. Dzubak hosted the event.

“Mary’s first campaign social event was a great success. Everyone [is] excited to help her get elected and see her as our next council member,” Dzubak said. “The positive response from such a diverse and influential group underscores the broad appeal of Mary Wells’ campaign and her ability to bring together community leaders from various backgrounds.”

For information, visit MaryWells 4BH.com.