WeHo’s park transforms into a Winter Wonderland

The city of West Hollywood will host its second-annual Winter Wonderland event on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 1-4 p.m. at West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Blvd.

West Hollywood Park will tranfsorm into a picturesque Winter Wonderland with 20 tons of snow on the Great Lawn, which is “snow” laughing matter. The city has doubled the size of its snow zone play area, so get ready to frolic and play in a space that’s twice as grand, making this year’s event truly snow-tastic.

Two snow zones will be in place, one for ages five-and-under, and another for ages six and up. Bundle up and don your gay apparel, sweaters, gloves and boots, hop on your sleigh and point it toward West Hollywood Park for a sweet and festive adventure full of fun and cheer. Yule be sorry if you miss it.

Additional event festivities include, crafts, holiday décor, hot cocoa and snacks, performances by community groups, a DJ spinning holiday classics, plenty of opportunities to take elfies and remember, no resting Grinch face. In case of rain, the event will move to the gymnasium inside the West Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center, located at 8750 El Tovar Place, directly adjacent to the West Hollywood Park grounds.

For more information, contact the city’s Recreation Services Division at (323)848-6534 or at [email protected].