WeHo accepting Rainbow Key nominees

The city of West Hollywood is gathering nominations for its 2024 Rainbow Key Awards, recognizingpeople who have made outstanding contributions to the LGBTQ+ community.

Nominations may be submitted electronically at weho.org/rainbowkey and are due by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31. The newly formed LGBTQ+ Commission will review nominations and present recommendations to the West Hollywood City Council. The awards presentations are anticipated to take place during the second half of 2024.

Since 1993, the city of West Hollywood has presented Rainbow Key Awards to individuals and groups that have gone above and beyond in service to the LGBTQ+ community. Contributions to the arts, community service, humanitarian action, sports, medicine, armed services, leadership potential, benefit to the global LGBTQ+ community have been acknolwledged.

For information, contact Moya Márquez, West Hollywood community programs coordinator, at (323)848-6574 or at [email protected].