The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is showing “The Polar Express in 3D” (2004) on Sunday, Dec. 24, at 2 p.m. Oscar-winner Robert Zemeckis directed and co-wrote the lavish adaptation of the popular illustrated children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg about a skeptical young boy who finds himself on a magical train to the North Pole. Zemeckis took the unusual step of filming the entire movie in live-action (with Tom Hanks playing the majority of the principal roles) and using motion capture and CG animation for the visually striking end result. The film earned nominations for its sound editing, sound mixing and the original song “Believe” by Glen Ballard and Alan Silvestri. 6067 Wilshire Blvd. academymuseum.org.