Television Academy Foundation names new board members

The Television Academy Foundation named six new members to its board of directors: Jorge R. Gutierrez, Emmy and Annie Award-winning animation writer and director; Mina Lefevre, chief content officer of television at Trending; Brian O’Rourke, chief production officer at TBWA\Media Arts Lab; Kimberly Evans Paige, EVP, chief marketing officer, BET; John Pollak, co-founder and chief executive officer, Allied MGMT Group; and Mike Prickett, extreme director of photography. Board members have been elected to three-year terms, effective immediately.

The foundation also announced that foundation vice chair Jonathan Murray will serve as the organization’s interim chair beginning Jan. 1, as current Chair Cris Abrego transitions to his newly elected role as chair of the Television Academy. Elections for a new foundation chair will be held in March 2024.

“We’re thrilled to announce the appointments of these distinguished industry colleagues to the board,” said Jodi Delaney, executive director of the foundation. “It’s fantastic that the foundation continues to draw Hollywood heavyweights with amazing careers who want to give back and participate in its mission to build a more inclusive and diverse television industry.”

