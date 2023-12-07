Telethon raises funds for struggling members of entertainment industry

The Motion Picture and Television Fund is holding “Lights, Camera, Take Action! Caring for Hollywood’s Crews,” its fundraising telethon for crew members in need (on Dec. 9, from 7-9 p.m., airing live on KTLA Channel 5.

Yvette Nicole Brown (“Disenchanted,” “Community”) and Tom Bergeron (“Dancing with the Stars,” “Hollywood Squares”) return as hosts and serve as two of the producers for the uplifting, entertaining evening of stories, songs and celebrities to raise emergency relief funds for workers. MPTF’s first telethon last December received an L.A. Area Emmy nomination and raised more than $850,000. This year, the need is even more urgent with tens of thousands of industry workers impacted by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023. A goal of $750,0000 has been set for the two-hour broadcast.

“We can’t say it more clearly: our industry workforce has experienced a financial tsunami with production shut down for months and months,” said Bob Beitcher, CEO and president of MPTF. “They need the support of everyone who treasures film and television and wants to support those who make it all happen.”

“Teaming up with MPTF again this year for our second telethon is a truly joyous way to bring joy for the holidays and help those who need it after such a challenging year,” said Janene Drafs, vice president and general manager for KTLA. “We can’t wait to see what happens and are so happy to give back to our community in such a meaningful way.”

During the strikes, MPTF received over 14,000 calls for aid, with a volume of requests 10 times higher than the same time last year. It has provided $6 million in charitable assistance this year. Funds received will support MPTF’s Community Care Fund for working members struggling with needs such as rent, car payments, childcare and meals.

For information, visit mptf.com/telethon.