Subway work keeps pace along Wilshire

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority is working underground and in staging yards in Beverly Hills to progress with station construction during a holiday moratorium on street-level work. Crews are also performing maintenance and repairs to existing instruments and dewatering wells. Work will resume its normal schedule in Beverly Hills beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Work is ongoing on the subway project at many other locations along the route in Los Angeles. Civil restoration is ongoing on the south side Wilshire Boulevard near the La Brea station. Through March 2024, intermittent closures on Detroit Street at Wilshire Boulevard may be implemented to support ongoing street restoration work.

New work is planned near the Wilshire/Fairfax station. Northbound Orange Grove Avenue will be closed south of Wilshire Boulevard for approximately six months to support construction of the future Wilshire/Fairfax station entrance. Southbound traffic from Wilshire Boulevard to Eighth Street will be maintained.

Work is also ongoing at the subway station near Wilshire/La Cienega. Although street-level work will be suspended during the holidays, crews will be working within two staging yards along the north side of Wilshire Boulevard. Concrete and material deliveries will continue in the area. Wilshire Boulevard has been reduced to two lanes in each direction between San Vicente and La Cienega boulevards. A K-rail work zone on the north side of Wilshire Boulevard between San Vicente and La Cienega boulevards will remain through April.

Excavation continues underground at the Wilshire/Rodeo station in Beverly Hills. Work on South Beverly and Crescent drives will resume on Jan. 2.

Farther west in Century City, Metro is implementing temporary traffic closures along Constellation Boulevard at Solar Way through March 23 for the removal of the tunnel boring machines. Work zones will be located along Constellation Boulevard and the work will require intermittent traffic lane closures.

Utility work and appendage structure construction is also occurring in Century City around the station. Intermittent lane closures will be implemented on Constellation Boulevard near the Century City/Constellation station. Crews are removing a sewer and storm drain from the project area through February.

For questions and concerns about the Purple Line Extension project, call the 24-hour project hotline at (213)922-6934, email the project team at [email protected], or visit metro.net.