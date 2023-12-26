Songs my mother taught me: A tribute to Kathy Sue on her birthday

Earlier this month, Mayor Pro Tempore John Erickson included my mother in the West Hollywood City Council meeting’s adjournments. Outside of a couple visits, however, Mom didn’t spend much time in the city or even the Los Angeles area. She came to see me (thrice), and as a kid vacationed here with her family. So, to be clear, Kathy Sue Chapman Collins was not a Californian. But she shaped me, and I became a Californian. Dec. 26 would’ve been her 70th birthday. This is my ode to her.

I was raised in the Baptist church, and my mama was an alto in the choir. When I was seven, we moved to a tiny church that didn’t have enough congregants for a choir, so I spent Sundays listening to Mom finding the lower harmonies on traditional hymns. We’d follow the music, and when I’d go off key, Mom would drop into a low-low voice, trying to teach me what the baritones were supposed to be singing. I didn’t quite appreciate that at the time.

When I was in college, I attempted to learn how to sing, and eventually taught myself to stay on pitch. Finally, I was confident enough to sing along with Mom. She still had to correct me a lot, but by my late-20s, now an established Angeleno, I was able to even find some harmonies. It was around that time that I started planning my trips home to include seeing extended family in Texas, as well as Arkansas (where my parents landed in 2009), and Mom would drive me the four hours (six, really, with her restroom breaks and stops to get refills of her vanilla-flavored Coke Zero from Sonic) between the two states. We’d spend that time chatting and singing.

I tried to put together playlists that included a lot of songs from her youth, with a heavy dose of the Carpenters, Simon & Garfunkel, ABBA, Barry Manilow and Lesley Gore. I was proud of myself when I mastered the Paul Simon part of “The Sound of Silence,” with Mom taking the Art Garfunkel melody.

I also introduced her to some more recent artists, like Adele – I’ll never forget that I played “Hello” for her on Christmas 2015. My mom, who spent her last 14 years as a college education professor, greeted her students the next semester by saying “Hello,” and then walking across the room and saying, “Hello from the other side.” She called me that night and was so proud of herself, giggling through the entire recount.

Of course, on every journey we had to mix in as many Christmas songs as possible. She had all the holiday hits memorized. When I was a kid, she filled the minivan’s six-disc changer with her favorites. Amy Grant’s was a choice album, particularly the songs “Emmanuel” and “Grown-Up Christmas List.”

Her absolute favorite tune, though, was Karen Carpenter’s heartfelt “Merry Christmas, Darling.” I have a video of her singing it on a karaoke machine. That song was everything to her, and it sat perfectly within the sound of her voice.

My mom was a Christmas baby. She and her identical twin sister were born on Dec. 26, 1953. There is a lot of debate over which twin was born first: Kathy Sue or Karry Lou – both birth certificates list them each as the second born. My mom always claimed to be the eldest, however, and she took a lot of pride in that. Family gatherings were often spent debating which twin was which in childhood photos, and my mom once cracked while surveying a baby photo, “It’s difficult not knowing who you are.”

Both she and Karry became educators. My mom taught elementary school for 30-ish years, and later became a principal, before obtaining a doctorate and coming full circle, teaching teachers how to teach. I was with her for all of that – she was my fourth-grade teacher, my high school principal and my senior year of college, she taught at my university.

I’d get in trouble in fourth grade for talking in class (no surprise), but she only dropped into mom-mode once that whole year – when I got hurt on the playground and was sobbing, she broke character and comforted me. I was mortified and said through tears, “Mom, you’re embarrassing me.”

But if me or my older brother Clint were ever hurt, nothing would stop our mom from getting us back into working shape. When I was 6, I broke my leg, and after some confusion in the emergency room, she snapped at a doctor who said we were in the wrong place: “My son is hurt, and you are going to fix him.” That doctor apologized to her profusely at each follow-up appointment.

Even as an adult 1,500 miles away, I’d call Mom when I was sick. Once I had a tooth infection, and I was certain I was done for. She talked me through the pain at 2 a.m. (4 a.m. her time). Conversely, Mom was never able to sleep if anything was bothering her. Knowing I was two hours behind and awake, she’d text me something incidental – a meme, the Wordle results – and I’d call and we’d talk through the night. Essentially, anytime life was off, Mom was there to help find the balance – and in my own little way, I wanted to do the same for her. My efforts never matched hers.

Her level of selflessness was beyond imagination. She was an active community volunteer, helping to build and fix local homes – standing on a ladder with a hammer, nails and perfect makeup. The students she impacted spread far and wide. Hundreds of people showed up to her memorial, and each had their own story of how Mom inspired them to be better. Many said they became teachers because of her. Throughout her career, she got involved with her schools’ extracurricular activities. She was a cheerleader coach, had a bus driver’s license, sponsored numerous events, helped out with a sorority and led a student home group with my father.

She was a cutthroat game player, too. The family game has always been Nertz, a high-speed, intense card game where no love is lost. Mom was, in her own words, “the greatest Nertz player anyone had ever seen.” A family friend (Terry Miller) still has a scar on her finger from when Mom caught her with a nail while going for a card – Terry bled, Mom said, “Sorry,” and kept playing. Injuries can wait when points are at stake, after all.

When I’d visit Arkansas, the fridge and pantry were always stocked with my favorites. I’m the only iced coffee drinker in the family, but she always had cold brew and my super-L.A. request of oak milk.

The last time I saw her was the first weekend of November. She had been diagnosed with cancer a month prior, and by the time I visited she was two chemo treatments deep and wearing a wig. She was weak, and moving around was difficult for her. My brother had come in, as well, as had my niece, my parents’ only grandchild.

But mom didn’t know I was coming. I took her lunch at work – she was still teaching classes – and surprised her as she was advising a student. Some tears flowed, and – briefly – her smile wiped away the ravages of the cancer treatment. My ever-beautiful mother shined through.

That weekend, she mainly stayed in her chair at the house, and, for the first time, everyone else did everything for her. Yet her concern remained on her kids. I fell asleep a few times as we all watched TV, tired from a red eye flight, and she kept asking if I was hungry and if I needed anything. She had to be reminded continuously that this weekend was about her, and it was our time to take care of her.

It was Sunday, Nov. 5. I had to leave to make a flight back to Los Angeles. Mom was weak, but in seemingly good spirits. Before I made the flight in Dallas, I was going to see Karry and her children, one of whom had a birthday coming up. Mom wrote out a card for him, sealed it and gave it to me to give to him. That was the last thing she wrote.

I leaned down to hug her, told her I’d see her at Thanksgiving, then said some stuff I hadn’t planned, like a divine spirit came over me.

When I was a tiny tot, I often had nightmares. My imagination was very overactive, and I’d call out for my mom anytime those monsters would rear their ugly heads. She would appear through the shadows of the night to comfort me and stay with me until I fell asleep again. Mom and Dad always said goodnight with the made-up word, “Me-mo” – that’s me like “you and me” and “mo” like the Stooge.

So there, as I gave my mom what would be our last hug, that word came from me almost unconsciously.

“I’m so, so lucky that you were my mom,” I said. “Me-mo.”

I heard her hold back some tears, and I grabbed her hand as I walked away.

She died about two hours later.

I listened to “Merry Christmas, Darling” again for the first time since her death a few days ago, winding along Sunset Boulevard. Somehow, on a rainy Los Angeles day, the lights and the traffic faded away, and the lyrics hit in a new way, “We’re apart, that’s true – but I can dream, and in my dreams, I’m Christmasing with you.”

I tried jumping in with a harmony – for a song my mother taught me.

Happy birthday, Mom.

I love you.