Seafood meets sake at Kali on Melrose

Last week while dining at the Michelin starred award-winning Kali restaurant, I discovered that sake and seafood harmoniously complement each other.

The first time I enjoyed a meal prepared by executive chef Kevin Meehan was in 2011 at Cafe Pinot in downtown Los Angeles. Later when he and wine director Drew Langley opened Kali on Melrose in 2016, I reviewed the exciting new restaurant in the Beverly Press. With much acclaimed success, Kali continues to thrive on Melrose.

Meehan sources only the finest ingredients from local California farms and creates a menu using 90% organic and sustainable items. The restaurant was recently selected by The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center for a collaboration to showcase sake pairings with exquisite seafood dishes.

The Japanese government established JFOODO in 2017, with a goal to boost the export of Japanese agricultural, forestry, fishery and food products. They brand and promote products around the world with the hope and vision to increase awareness of Japanese food and beverages.

Sitting down to a seven-course “Sake meets Seafood” curated menu, Meehan prepared an eye-catching first course called “Crowded Beach.” Arriving on a wooden plank lined with beautiful white, gray and sand colored pebbles were seven stunning treasures from the sea – an oyster, mussel, uni, abalone, scallop, yellowtail and prawn wrapped in a thin seaweed ribbon.

We were directed to sip Tamano Hikari, Junmai Daiginjo, Bizen Omachi sake while biting into the Santa Barbara sea urchin. The sake is brewed in a historic region, and it is not your typical junmai daiginjo. Offering a white flower essence with a hint of anise on the palate, the rice used to make this sake is hard and finicky to grow. Another sip provided pleasing tropical notes after biting into a crunchy blue heirloom tostada shell filled with slices of fresh yellowtail.

Meehan pressure cooked a small abalone displayed in a beautiful luster shell, and topped it with seaweed butter and flash fried seagrass.

An artistic bowl of yellowtail crudo was served with a green citrus nage, seagrass and sweet red sea grapes. On top was a crispy white and airy rice cracker. This exquisite dish was paired with a lip-smacking strawberry-forward Kuro Kabuto, Muroka, Junmai Daiginjo sake. The name of this sake means “black helmet,” because the first generation brewmaster was also a master of swords. Offering a nice acidity to pair with seafood, the floral nose provided hints of sweet rice, honey and apple aromas. Its un-charcoal filtered brew provides a velvety smooth umami flavor.

Part of sake’s appeal is the temperature it is served. It can be served ice-cold, at room temperature, warm or hot. The exact same sake can take on a new flavor based on the temperature.

There are three special names for chilled sake. A sake that is 41 degrees is called “yuk-hie’ or “snow-chilled.” While a sake served at 50 degrees is called “Hana-hie” or “cherry-blossom chilled.” In the sake world, a sake served pleasantly chilled at 59 degrees is just like a “fresh spring morning” and is called “suzu-hie.”

Meehan’s caramelized bay scallops were were paired with florets of green romanesco mixed with yellow and purple cauliflower. Grapes and red pomegranates seeds add a whisper of sweetness and tartness, while curly pea tendrils and crunchy almonds add additional earthiness to this course. It was paired with Suigei Brewing’s Junmai Daiginjo, Harmony Blend. I commented how much I loved the whale’s tail on the label of this bottle. It reads “Harmony Drunken Whale” on the label and is one of the best sakes to pair with scallops.

When the Sonoma County duck breast glazed with date butter arrived, it was not served with sake, but with a glass of 2017 Rhys Pinot Noir from Anderson Valley in California. Mulled red and dark berry notes in this medium body red wine was an ideal duck pairing. The entrée was also served with a slice of perfectly cooked squash and topped with pistachio and sunflower seeds for texture and nutty flavors.

Meehan’s seasonal cheese course made with firm and robust fiscalini cheddar cheese was dazzled with dried persimmon, known as hoshigaki. These persimmons added honey and cinnamon flavors to the delicious buttery cheese. The course was served with a taste of 2018 Semillon from Chateau La Rame. The French Bordeaux blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon provided a balance of sweetness and acid to balance the saltiness of the cheese.

The last course served was Kali’s signature meringue gelato topped table-side with a grated egg yolk cured for 10 days. It was served with a luscious Blandy’s aged for 10 years rich Madeira that provided dried figs and prunes flavors, with notes of almonds, toffee and vanilla with each sip.

Sake is having a renaissance in record sales and consumption in 2023. Small-batch sake breweries and new brands are entering the market. Prestigious sake breweries known for their long traditional ways of making sake are developing new products and rebranding themselves.

On Urban Dictionary, the definition of Kali is “the goddess of power, beauty and art.” That describes the harmonious dishes served with sake and wine that Meehan and Langley are providing to their guests this season.

The seasonal five-course dinner menu is $165 per guest with an optional sake and wine pairing for $55. My favorites such as “Crowded Beach,” yellowtail crudo and meringue gelato are featured on the menu. They are also offering The Kali Chef’s Menu featuring nine different tastings for $210 per guest with a $95 optional wine pairing.

Kali is open Wednesday through Sunday from 6 to 9:30 p.m. $$$ kalirestaurant.com. 5722 Melrose Ave., (323)871-4160.