Santa makes special stop at Cedars-Sinai

In the nick of time for Christmas, Santa Claus brought a welcome dose of holiday joy on Dec. 24 to pediatric patients and their families at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Continuing a heartwarming tradition, Santa – who bears a striking resemblance to David Marshall, senior vice president and chief nursing executive at Cedars-Sinai – made a spirited visit to pediatric patients in Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s.

Santa, accompanied by nurses and health care professionals, gifted young patients a stuffed animal from the Owie BowWowie Foundation. Parents of newborns received keepsake ornaments imprinted with their child’s footprints.

First-time mother Ashley Kaslove told Santa about her newborn daughter, Harley, a patient in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

“Even though she’s not at home, thank you for finding my daughter, your presence means the world to us,” Kaslove said.

Santa’s eyes teared up when he told Kaslove that visiting the medical center was one of the highlights of his year.

“To be able to provide that feeling to a family is something special,” he said. “It brings a piece of familiar tradition into what can be a challenging time for families with a loved one in the hospital. The moment I witness the joy and smiles on their faces is priceless and brings me instant joy.”

For information, cedars-sinai.org.