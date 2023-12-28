Salastina and ‘Maestro’

Join Salastina for a virtual watch party and roundtable discussion of “Maestro,” a 2023 Leonard Bernstein biopic on Netflix starring and directed by Bradley Cooper, on Friday, Dec. 29, at 6 p.m., via Zoom. Participants can either join Salastina on Zoom at 6 p.m., press play on the film on their own device at the same time as everyone else and use Zoom’s chat box while watching the film together, or watch the film anytime on their own and join Salastina on Zoom at 8:15 p.m. for a roundtable discussion. Admission is free but registration is required. app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=5.