Celebrate New Year’s Eve with jazz legends Poncho Sanchez & His Latin Jazz Band on Sunday, Dec. 31, at 9 p.m. at the Catalina Bar & Grill. For more than three decades as a leader and a sideman, conguero Sanchez has stirred up a fiery blend of straight-ahead jazz, gritty soul music and infectious melodies and rhythms from a variety of Latin American and South American sources. Tickets start at $65. 6725 W. Sunset Blvd. catalinajazzclub.com.