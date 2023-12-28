Pink’s celebrates the Rose Bowl Game

Pink’s Hot Dogs is celebrating the Rose Bowl Game with a banner welcoming fans of the University of Michigan and University of Alabama. Pink’s is also serving hot dogs to the teams, and at the University of Michigan tailgate party.

Serving Pink’s Hot Dogs to the Rose Bowl Game teams has been a tradition for many years, owner Richard Pink said.

“Nothing gets the teams more fired up for the game than Pink’s Hot Dogs,” he added. “The iconic Rose Bowl Game is another example of proving Los Angeles is the sports capital of the world.”

The game starts at 2 p.m. on Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Pink’s Hot Dogs is located at 709 N. La Brea Ave. For information, visit pinkshollywood.com.