Petersen Museum hosts Porsche 356 Cruise-In

For the third consecutive year, and as part of the continued celebration of Porsche’s 75th anniversary, the Petersen Automotive Museum is welcoming the 356 Club of Southern California with the holiday Porsche 356 Cruise-In. The event will be held starting at 8 a.m. on Dec. 17. The 356 Club of Southern California is the largest, independent Porsche 356 Club in the world.

Even if one does not own a Porsche 356, but still owns a Porsche, join for this very special and unique cars and coffee event.

After the Cruise-In, the Porsche 356 and Porsche 911 air-cooled community are welcome to join for a rally to Santa Paula to explore an incredible car collection and enjoy lunch at the facility. If one would like to join for both the Cruise-In and Rally, please select the “Rally” ticket variant on the Petersen Automotive Museum website at petersen.org/events/all-porsche-cruise-in.

The Cruise-In at the museum is a free event. Coffee, bagels, complimentary parking will be provided for all registered attendees. The additional rally ticket includes a post Cruise-In drive, museum admission, collection tour and lunch that has a cost of $65.00.

The Petersen store will also be open for those hoping to go home with something special to remember the day. To see what the store has to offer, visit petersenstore.org.

The Petersen Automotive Museum is located at 6060 Wilshire Blvd.