December 27, 2023

Patton Oswalt

The Hollywood Improv invites comedy lovers to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Patton Oswalt on Sunday, Dec. 31, at 8 and 10 p.m. Oswalt has appeared in standup specials on Comedy Central and HBO and on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien, “Seinfeld” and “NewsRadio.” As a writer, Oswalt spent two seasons on “Mad TV.” He also appeared in the feature films “Starsky & Hutch,” “Man on the Moon” and “Magnolia.” The show features comedians Saul Trujillo and Jeanne Whitney. The events are 21 and over. Tickets start at $55. 8162 Melrose Ave. improv.com.





Poncho Sanchez
'Frozen in 3D'




