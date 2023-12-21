Natural History Museum demo

Enjoy a Scanning Electron Microscope Demonstration at the Natural History Museum on Tuesday, Dec. 26, at 10:30 a.m. Join an NHM scientist at the Scanning Electron Microscope Lab to learn how the important tool is used in making discoveries about the natural world. The talk meets at a lab located in the back corner of the Gem and Mineral Hall and is free with museum admission. 900 Exposition Blvd. (213)763-DINO, nhm.org.